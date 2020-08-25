Catalinbread crams a Rangemaster-like circuit, and more, into limited-edition Naga Viper treble boost

Catalinbread has introduced the Gallery Series, a limited-edition line of pedals featuring UV-printed, custom artwork.

Up first is the Naga Viper treble boost, Catalinbread’s version of the legendary Rangemaster circuit, with added controls for Range and Heat alongside the original's single Boost knob.

The Range knob is a continuous control that accesses tones from classic treble to full-range boost. The Heat knob, meanwhile, alters the gain level, in place of the original's fixed maximum gain.

The Naga Viper is available for $189.99, and 10 percent of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Additionally, each pedal comes with a free Naga Viper t-shirt.

To pick one up, head to Catalinbread.