Cesar Gueikian promoted to Brand President of Gibson

From spearheading the Slash Collection and Tony Iommi’s “Monkey” SG replica electric guitar to any number of Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer products over the past several years, Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian has been front and center in the brand’s transformation since he came onboard as part of the new leadership team alongside President and CEO James “JC” Curleigh in 2018.

Now Gibson has announced that Gueikian has been promoted to the newly created position of Brand President at Gibson Brands. In his new role, Gueikian will take on additional responsibilities centered around “future Gibson innovation, omni-experience and strategic brand management.”

“From day one, Cesar’s balance of passion and professionalism started to make a difference,” said Curleigh in a statement. “He has built a great team, he has made great progress, and he is now positioned to make an even bigger impact going forward in his new leadership role.”

The current brand portfolio at Gibson Brands includes Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, KRK, MESA/Boogie and Steinberger.

“I am proud of the progress we have made across all of our brands and the response from artists, dealers and fans has been amazing,” commented Gueikian. “The challenge is to keep this momentum going, so in my new role I will continue to focus on balancing our iconic past and building our innovative future. I am excited about this opportunity and the team is ready to rock.”

Gibson has also announced a series of other organization shifts, additions and promotions, including: Eric Purcell to Vice President of Quality; John French to Vice President of Supply Chain; Elizabeth Heidt to Vice President of Cultural Influence; Mat Koehler to Senior Director of Product Development; Krista Gilley to Brand Director; Josh Ehren as the new Director of Omni-Experience; Jill Skordinski as the new Finance Controller; Roger Hutchinson as the new Director of Dealer Services; and Dave Jones as the new EHS Manager.

Added Curleigh, “Our future success is directly related to the strength of our team, and we have built an amazing team all aligned around our vision, mission and priorities for Gibson Brands.”