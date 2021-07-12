Watch Chad Smith jam with Josh Klinghoffer, Eddie Vedder, Robert Trujillo, Perry Farrell and more at private party

Pearl Jam's friendship with fellow alt-rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers isn't exactly a state secret. In 2018 for instance, the Chili Peppers' then-guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, and their drummer, Chad Smith, joined Pearl Jam onstage for a spirited rendition of Neil Young's Rockin' in the Free World.

With that in mind, it may not be a huge surprise to see that Vedder, Smith and Klinghoffer were filmed on July 4 (at what appears to be a private party) tackling the same tune once again, but it's still pretty awesome.

What's more, the jam – phone-recorded clips of which you can check out above – also features cameos from Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt.

Later on in the video, Farrell takes a turn at the mic to lead the ad-hoc, all-star group in a rendition of the Jane's Addiction classic, Jane Says.

Aside from his friendship with Pearl Jam, Smith also has some musical history with Watt, having previously teamed up with the Post Malone producer – plus Slash and Chris Chaney – for a killer cover of Black Sabbath's War Pigs during a New Year's Eve livestream.

Klinghoffer, meanwhile, has maintained a close relationship with Pearl Jam even after his 2019 departure from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, joining the band last May for a trippy quarantine performance of their song, Dance of the Clairvoyants.