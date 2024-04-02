“Now you get to decide when it arrives”: Chibson created an actual pedal for April Fool’s Day – the Priority Delay, which has been 4 years in the making

April Fool’s Day is just a regular day for Chibson, which spends most of its time dreaming up zany gear creations. However, the “More Than Just a Shell Company” has a pretty solid track record of celebrating its favorite day of the year with actual, physical products (sort of).

In 2021, it was the Wild Whammies – which Rob Scallon tested – and in 2022, it was the 2 Days of Total Darkness social media event that coincided with The Darkness’ USA tour.

With that in mind, Chibson continued its April Fool’s tradition with yet another tangible release this year: the Priority Delay, which has been four years in the making.

We can’t decide what part of this pedal we like best: the fact this stompbox has been styled after a Klon Centaur, or the fact Chibson has fully committed to the bit with full-on postal-themed packaging and topography.

Either way, it outshines Chibson’s previous April Fools’ efforts, and the pedal – made in collaboration with Blammo Electronics – actually looks pretty tempting. Who wouldn’t want a delay pedal that could sustain repeats for days and months on end?

Okay, those Days and Months parameters probably don’t actually do that – and we’re not quite sure what Tracking is supposed to be – but it looks like a decent delay pedal nonetheless.

Beyond the bit, a no-click, momentary or regular latching footswitch (with an “Out for Delivery” LED light) is present, with the Priority Delay also boasting standard Mix (Months) and Repeat (Days) controls. Tracking, meanwhile, is a unique tool that adds “crazy whooshing space ship sounds”.

It also uses a certain setup that allows for long noise-free repeat times, super-short slap-back and fake double-tracked sounds.

“In summary, the Priority Delay is an easy to use pedal with intuitive controls that can do long AND short delay times well,” the pedal’s listing page reads.

The limited-edition Priority Delay is available now for $189. In keeping with its theme, Chibson is hoping to adhere to a strict shipping schedule: the pedals will go out in the middle of May.

Visit Chibson to find out more.