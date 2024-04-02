“Now you get to decide when it arrives”: Chibson created an actual pedal for April Fool’s Day – the Priority Delay, which has been 4 years in the making

By Matt Owen
published

Styled after a Klon Centaur and, erm, postal service packaging, the Priority Delay might look like a comedy bit, but it promises to provide a proper delay experience to go with its tongue-in-cheek theme

Chibson Priority Delay
(Image credit: Chibson)

April Fool’s Day is just a regular day for Chibson, which spends most of its time dreaming up zany gear creations. However, the “More Than Just a Shell Company” has a pretty solid track record of celebrating its favorite day of the year with actual, physical products (sort of).

In 2021, it was the Wild Whammieswhich Rob Scallon tested – and in 2022, it was the 2 Days of Total Darkness social media event that coincided with The Darkness’ USA tour.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.