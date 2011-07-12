Chickenfoot Release Second Teaser for 'Chickenfoot III'

A second teaser for the new album from Chickenfoot, Chickenfoot III, has been released online. You can listen to the teaser below.

Chickenfoot III will be released in late September via eOne Music in North America.

According to lead singer Sammy Hagar, the Chickenfoot III album cover and first video will be in 3D.

"We took a giant step on this record," Hagar recently told Artisan News. "It still sounds like Chickenfoot, 'cause it's the same guys, but I think the experience that we had together on tour and the success of the last record really opened us up to who and what we are."

You can listen to the first teaser here.