Children Of Bodom Begin Work On New Album

Children of Bodom, the esteemed Finnish metal band that features frontman and modern day guitar hero Alexi Laiho has entered Hollola, Finland’s Petrax Studios to begin work on its as-yet-untitled seventh studio album. The band has enlisted famed rock producer Matt Hyde (Slayer, Monster Magnet) to oversee the new recording and will remain in the studio through late September. The new record will see release in early 2011.

“We’re very excited to let everyone hear what we’re creating with this new record,” said the band in a statement. “Everything you love about Children of Bodom has been magnified tenfold and we’re pushing ourselves harder than ever before. Expect nothing less than “the perfect storm!”

Immediately upon the completion of the new album, Children of Bodom will join Zakk Wylde’s Black Label Society for a two month North American tour. Dubbed the “Black Label Berzerkus,” and described as “rock n’ roll nights of excess and unique madness,” the massive trek will kick off on September 21st at Roseland in Portland, OR and make stops across the whole of the U.S. and Canada. Alexi and Zakk will appear side-by-side on the cover of Guitar World’s November, 2010 issue – on newsstands September 21 (see cover sneak peek here).