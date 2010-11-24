Children Of Bodom To Release New Album

Children of Bodom will release its new album, Relentless Reckless Forever, on March 8, 2011 via Universal Music. Recorded in Finland's Petrax Studios with producer Matt Hyde (Slayer, Monster Magnet), Relentless Reckless Forever is the seventh studio album of the band's career and the first new record since 2008's Blooddrunk.

"We worked super hard on this album, at least for me it was pretty much no sleep or rest for six weeks," stated guitarist and frontman Alexi Laiho. "But we were determined to make the best COB album ever, so we were willing to do whatever it took. Of course, having our producer Matt Hyde kicking our asses 24/7 definitely made the results even better, so obviously we're more than anxious to get this album out there."