Children of Bodom Release "Shovel Knockout" Music Video

Finland's Children of Bodom have just unveiled a new music video for the song "Shovel Knockout" off their last album, Relentless Reckless Forever. You can check out the Jussi Hyttinen-directed clip below.

Bodom are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, having already completed a North American tour with Revocation in honor of a decade and a half of music.

Later this month, CoB will release a special anniversary compilation titled Holiday At Lake Bodom (15 Years Of Wasted Youth), which will feature a selection of the band's best tracks from each album, along with two new covers — Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" and Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl."

Holiday At Lake Bodom (15 Years Of Wasted Youth) is out May 22.