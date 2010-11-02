Children of Bodom Team Up with World's Top Skateboarders for New Video



A still from Children of Bodom's forthcoming video for "Was It Worth It?

Children of Bodom just wrapped shooting on a high energy music video for the brand new song “Was It Worth It?”. In the video, COB joined forces with two-time X Games gold medalist and two-time Thrasher Magazine “Skater of the Year” Chris Cole as well as noted pro skaters Jamie Thomas and Tom Asta (the current #1 Amateur skateboarder in the world). “Was it Worth It?” will appear on Children of Bodom’s as-yet-untitled seventh studio album, which is slated for a spring, 2011 release via Universal Music.

Filmed on location at central Pennsylvania’s residential Action Sports compound Camp Woodward and directed by Dale Resteghini for Raging Nation Films (Pink Floyd, Santana, Mötley Crüe), the “Was it Worth It?” video was shot guerrilla style, sans treatment; honing in directly on Children of Bodom’s high-spirited fire and the skaters’ eye-opening execution.

"The video shoot was an awesome party; a big concoction of super Heavy Metal and the most awesome and craziest skaters in the world,” said Bodom’s guitarist/frontman Alexi Laiho. “High octane drinks and lots of fun! Chris Cole’s ollies over me while I'm rocking my guitar solo, that's fuckin’ Rock ‘n’ Roll right there! I never had this much fun during a video shoot. Thanks to the director and everyone involved."

"I've been a Bodom fan for a very long time, and never thought something like this would ever happen. It's a dream come true for me,” commented Chris Cole. “For the past three years Alexi and I have been saying to each other how we wanted to film this one scene that finally happened in this video. I had a blast and can't wait for this video to air!"