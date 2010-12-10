Children Of Bodom Unveil New Album Artwork and Track List

Children of Bodom have revealed the artwork (above) for their upcoming album, Relentless Reckless Forever, which is due out on March 8, 2011 via Universal Music. A high-resolution trailer for the band's upcoming video for the track "Was It Worth It?" can be viewed here.
Relentless Reckless Forever was recorded at Petrax Studios in Finland with producer Matt Hyde (Slayer, Monster Magnet).
Relentless Reckless Forever track list:
- 1. Not My Funeral
- 2. Shovel Knockout
- 3. Roundtrip to Hell and Back
- 4. Pussyfoot Miss Suicide
- 5. Relentless Reckless Forever
- 6. Ugly
- 7. Cry of the Nihilist
- 8. Was It Worth It?
- 9. Northpole Throwdown
- 10. Party All the Time (Eddie Murphy)