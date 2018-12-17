Children of Bodom Premiere "Under Grass And Clover" Playthrough Video

Today we've teamed up with Finnish metal legends Children of Bodom to premiere the playthrough video for their new single, "Under Grass And Clover." You can check it out above.

In the video, Alexi Laiho runs through the song—the first single from the band's upcoming 10th album, Hexed—in its entirety.

"As a guitar player, this song is so much fun to play—from all the arpeggio based melodies to the thrashy riffs and the rad twin solo with Janne (Wirman, the band's keyboardist)," Laiho told Guitar World. "It’s upbeat, catchy, short and sweet—old school COB to the core. Can’t wait to play it live!"

Hexed is set for a March 9 release via Nuclear Blast. You can preorder it right here.

