Chris Cornell's previously unheard cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Patience receives surprise release

Chris Cornell’s estate has released a surprise studio recording of the late Soundgarden frontman covering Guns N’ Roses’ Patience.

The release was produced and mixed by regular collaborator Brendan O’Brien, and coincides with what would have been Cornell’s 56th birthday.

“His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art,” said a statement on Cornell’s Facebook page.

“It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us - his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Soundgarden supported Gun N’ Roses on the Use Your Illusion tour in the early ’90s, with Axl Rose hailing Cornell as the best rock vocalist at the time. Guns N’ Roses regularly covered Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun in the months following Cornell’s passing on May 18 2017.

Cornell was working on a covers album with Brendan O’Brien prior to his death. It’s unclear how far along the recordings were, but the appearance of Patience could point towards the release of additional tracks from the sessions.

The final Soundgarden album, which Cornell was also writing and recording around the time of his death, is currently subject to a dispute between the singer’s estate and surviving band members, with Cornell’s wife Vicky Cornell suing over rights and royalties.