Toymaker Super7 releases Cliff Burton action figure

The iconic Metallica bassist has been immortalised in action figure form, thanks to the pop culture collectible specialist

(Image credit: Super7)

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton is due to be commemorated in action figure form by collectible toy makers Super7.

The bassist who tragically lost his life in the band’s 1986 tour bus crash played a huge role in Metallica’s early years. Indeed, Burton was the reason the band relocated to San Francisco, after flooring James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich at an LA show with his band, Trauma.

Super7 announced the arrival of the Burton figure on Instagram, with the words “Bass solo. Take one.” – a reference to the words at the beginning of Burton’s signature showcase, (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth from Metallica’s 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All.

The brand specialise in pop culture collectibles and will add the Burton figure to its ReAction series, alongside the likes of Run DMC, Lemmy, Exodus singer Paul Baloff and Johnny Cash. 

“ReAction figures celebrate the iconic 3¾ action figure of our childhood,” says Super7. “With ReAction Figures, we continue the classic size while making the figures we wished we had while growing up.”

The Super7 Cliff Burton ReAction figure will be available to order on Super7.com from February 10.

