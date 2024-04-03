“Bro is a living breathing ‘Hell yeah’”: This player gave ‘heavy bass guitar’ a new meaning by ripping through Cliff Burton’s iconic (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth solo… while squatting 225lbs

By Phil Weller
( Bass Player )
published

Alexander Mercieca pulled off the daring display of bass playing while squatting for 45 seconds straight – and it looked like he didn't even break a sweat

Alexander Mercieca
(Image credit: Alexander Mercieca Instagram)

The internet is full of weird and wonderful things – and now Alexander Mercieca has added his own brand of muscular bass guitar insanity to the mix. 

The bass-playing CrossFit trainer has gone viral on social media for tearing through Cliff Burton’s (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth bass solo while, erm, squatting 225lbs – and making it look effortless.

Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.