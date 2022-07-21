Cliff Burton’s estate launches Burton: Cliff ‘Em All limited-edition IPA beer

Cliff Burton’s estate has launched Burton: Cliff ‘Em All, an official limited-edition IPA beer in honor of the late Metallica bass guitar player.

The beverage – created by KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing, a company based out of Walnut Creek, California – is made using simcoe and citra hops, packs a 6.4 percent alcohol content and is described as “hoppy, bold and crushable”.

A percentage of proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians.

“Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centered on fostering the next generation of musical talent,” says a statement from the Burton family.

“We hand pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

Echoing the Burton family’s statement, KnuckleBonz CEO Tony Simerman says: “We are honored to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music super fans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians.

“Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honoring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us. The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company. We are truly honored to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

Burton: Cliff ‘Em All is only available in the US, and comes in 8- 12- or 24-packs. The first 500 orders come with a free poster. For more information, head to Craftshack.com (opens in new tab).

The new limited-edition beer is the latest in a string of alcoholic beverages associated with the Metallica brand. Back in 2019, the thrash metal legends launched their own beer – Enter Night pilsner – and the band continue to sell their own Blackened American Whiskey.

In other Metallica news, Master of Puppets was recently featured in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, leading to its temporary resurgence in popular culture and prompting online guitar lesson platform Yousician to claim that the 1986 classic is now the number one song aspiring guitarists want to learn.