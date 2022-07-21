Cliff Burton’s estate launches Burton: Cliff ‘Em All limited-edition IPA beer

By published

Bell-bottoms up! A portion of proceeds from the “crushable” IPA will go towards the late Metallica bassist's scholarship foundation to support young musicians

Cliff Burton
(Image credit: Getty Images/Craftshack.com)

Cliff Burton’s estate has launched Burton: Cliff ‘Em All, an official limited-edition IPA beer in honor of the late Metallica bass guitar player.

The beverage – created by KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing, a company based out of Walnut Creek, California – is made using simcoe and citra hops, packs a 6.4 percent alcohol content and is described as “hoppy, bold and crushable”.

A percentage of proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians.

“Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centered on fostering the next generation of musical talent,” says a statement from the Burton family.

“We hand pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

Cliff Burton

(Image credit: Craftshack.com)

Echoing the Burton family’s statement, KnuckleBonz CEO Tony Simerman says: “We are honored to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music super fans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians.

“Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honoring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us. The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company. We are truly honored to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

Burton: Cliff ‘Em All is only available in the US, and comes in 8- 12- or 24-packs. The first 500 orders come with a free poster. For more information, head to Craftshack.com (opens in new tab).

The new limited-edition beer is the latest in a string of alcoholic beverages associated with the Metallica brand. Back in 2019, the thrash metal legends launched their own beer – Enter Night pilsner – and the band continue to sell their own Blackened American Whiskey.

In other Metallica news, Master of Puppets was recently featured in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, leading to its temporary resurgence in popular culture and prompting online guitar lesson platform Yousician to claim that the 1986 classic is now the number one song aspiring guitarists want to learn.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).