Earlier this week was the 25th anniversary of the day the world lost one of heavy metal's true legends and a monster of the bass guitar, late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton.

While the metal community still mourns his loss, there has been no more touching a remembrance than the below video posted by Cliff's father Ray earlier this week. You may remember that Ray spoke on Cliff's behalf when Metallica were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in April of 2009.