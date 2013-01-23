Clutch Announce Additional North American Tour Dates

Clutch has announced the first leg of the Earth Rocker North American tour. This leg begins March 8 in Cincinnati, OH, and runs through April 20 in Baltimore, MD. Support on the tour will come from Orange Goblin, Lionize and Kyng. The shows from March 8 through March 24 are on sale now, and the newly announced dates are set to go on sale for fan club members Tuesday, January 22 here.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26.

Additionally Clutch will appear at this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. Exact info on show times and locations will be released soon. Make sure to stay tuned to pro-rock.com for the latest info.

Weathermaker Music has confirmed a March 19, 2013, worldwide release date for Clutch's Earth Rocker CD and vinyl. Those interested in preordering can do so here. Special bundle packages are available.

Fans can keep up on the progress of Earth Rocker by visiting the new web site here. The web site is a hub dedicated to all things Earth Rocker. Fans can expect to see frequent updates including photos, videos from the studio, song title announcements and samples of new songs.

Earth Rocker North American Tour

3/8: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

3/9: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

3/10: Sauget, IL @ Pop's

3/11: Little Rock, AR @ Juanita's Cantina Ballroom

3/12: Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

3/14: Dallas, TX @ Palladium Ballroom

3/15: Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16: Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

3/19: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/21: Los Angeles, CA @ House of Blues

3/22: Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

3/23: Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Café Las Vegas Strip

3/24: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/26: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/27: Reno, NV @ Knitting Factory

3/29: Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

3/30: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3/31: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

4/1: Missoula, MT @ The Wilma Theater

4/2: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

4/3: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/5: Calgary, AB @ Flames Central

4/6: Saskatoon, SK @ Odeon Events Centre

4/7: Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

4/9: Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre

4/10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/11: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

4/12: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/13: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Orbit Room

4/15: Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

4/16: New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

4/18: Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy

4/19: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - Indoor

4/20: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

