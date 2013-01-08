Clutch Premiere Title Track from New Album, 'Earth Rocker'

Clutch have just premiered the title track from their much-anticipated new album, Earth Rocker. Stream it below, courtesy of Brookyln Vegan.

“It surprises me that we’ve come up with such a hard-hitting album at this point in our career,” Clutch guitarist Tim Sult recently told Guitar World. “I think it’s definitely, song-wise, the most intense, riffy, in-your-face experience yet.”

Earth Rocker, which is set for a March release, saw the band reunite with producer Machine, who last worked with the band on 2004's Blast Tyrant.