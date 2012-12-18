Clutch Unveil 'Earth Rocker' Album Art, Announce 2013 Tour Dates

Maryland-based blues-rock band Clutch have just unveiled the album art for their upcoming 10th studio album, Earth Rocker. Check out the full-sized version below.

The follow-up to 2009's Strange Cousins from the West is tentatively due out in March 2013. The album was produced by Machine, who previously worked with the band on 2004's Blast Tyrant.

"[Earth Rocker] has a lot in common with Blast Tyrant in that Machine’s production techniques are really unique," said frontman Neil Fallon. "It differs from Blast Tyrant and a lot of other Clutch records in that, overall, the songs are faster and concise.”

Guitarist Tim Sult added, “As far as the composition of the songs go, this is the heaviest and fastest Clutch album to date."

The band will tour extensively behind the new album next year, and the newly announced dates for the first leg of their North American tour can be seen below.

Earth Rocker North American Tour Dates