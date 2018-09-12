Coheed and Cambria Announce New U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Coheed and Cambria have announced new U.S. headline tour dates. The trek, which kicks off November 3 in Albuquerque, features support from Maps & Atlases and Thank You Scientist. Fan club presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, September 12, with general onsale beginning Friday, September 14. For updates and more information, visit CoheedandCambria.com.
The band’s new studio album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, will be released October 5. The album is currently available for pre-order here.
The official video for “Unheavenly Creatures” can be viewed below:
Coheed and Cambria tour dates:
9/12 – 9/22 – Canadian Headline Tour
10/9 – 10/16 – UK Headline Tour
11/3 – 11/14 – US Headline Tour
September
12 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
14 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference
15 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
16 – Saskatoon, SK – O'Brian's Event Centre
18 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
20 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex
21 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
22 – Quebec City, QC – L'Impérial Bell
October
09 – Cardiff, UK – Y Plas
10 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
12 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy
13 – Manchester, UK – Academy
14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
16 – London, UK – Roundhouse
November
3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
5 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
6 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
7 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
13 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
14 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City