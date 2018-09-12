Coheed and Cambria Announce New U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Coheed and Cambria have announced new U.S. headline tour dates. The trek, which kicks off November 3 in Albuquerque, features support from Maps & Atlases and Thank You Scientist. Fan club presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, September 12, with general onsale beginning Friday, September 14. For updates and more information, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

The band’s new studio album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, will be released October 5. The album is currently available for pre-order here.

The official video for “Unheavenly Creatures” can be viewed below:

Coheed and Cambria tour dates:

9/12 – 9/22 – Canadian Headline Tour

10/9 – 10/16 – UK Headline Tour

11/3 – 11/14 – US Headline Tour

September

12 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

14 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference

15 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

16 – Saskatoon, SK – O'Brian's Event Centre

18 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex

21 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

22 – Quebec City, QC – L'Impérial Bell

October

09 – Cardiff, UK – Y Plas

10 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

12 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy

13 – Manchester, UK – Academy

14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

16 – London, UK – Roundhouse

November

3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

5 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

6 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

7 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

13 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

14 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City