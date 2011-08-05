Coheed and Cambria Bassist Michael Todd Leaves Band After Armed Robbery Charges

It should come as no surprise that Coheed and Cambria and bassist Michael Todd have now officially parted ways. The bassist was arrested last month after allegedly robbing a pharmacy for prescription painkillers before fleeing the scene in a taxi. He was later arrested at the venue where the band was scheduled to open for Soungarden later that night. You can read the original story here.

In a post on their official blog, the band broke the news to their fans with the following statement:

"After a lot of thought, introspection and discussion, Coheed and Cambria will be continuing our journey without bassist Michael Todd. We have spoken to him and this is a mutual decision between both parties. Michael was a great contributor; our hearts go out to his family and to all those who appreciate his talents. We wish him nothing but the very best."

"We are currently writing and recording songs for a new album, as well as a couple compilations this fall. We are very excited about how the songs are shaping up and can’t wait to share them with you."

"We’d like to thank Wes Styles for filling in for the live gigs in the interim, including the upcoming South America and Mexico shows. A belated thanks to Rob Gill for covering in Boston; and the biggest thank you to all of you for your unwavering support. "

"A new chapter awaits."

There is currently no word on a full-time replacement for Todd.