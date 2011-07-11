Coheed and Cambria Bassist Michael Todd Charged with Armed Robbery

Coheed and Cambria bass player Michael Todd was arrested on Sunday, July 10, for allegedly robbing a pharmacy in Attleboro, Massachusetts, shortly before the band was set to support Soundgarden in the Boston suburb of Mansfield.

A police spokesperson said a male entered the pharmacy around 1 p.m. and "threatened a pharmacist with a bomb threat and demanded Oxycontin." Todd was given six bottles of pills before getting into a taxi that was pursued by police officers to the Comcast Center in Mansfield, where Todd was apprehended and charged with armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

An official statement from the band reads: "Michael Todd was arrested today on what we consider very serious charges, and therefore he will not be finishing up the current tour. We are surprised, to say the least, and will address the situation with Michael after the tour. For now, we just want to have a great time out here and finish with some killer shows in Boston, Poughkeepsie, Quebec City and Halifax."

Wes Styles, the band's touring keyboardist, will take over bass duties for the remainder of the tour.