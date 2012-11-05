Coheed and Cambria, Between The Buried And Me Announce 2013 Tour Dates

Prog fans, rejoice!
Just announced is a slate of 2013 tour dates featuring Coheed and Cambria and Between the Buried and Me. Opening all dates of the tour is Chicago-based post-rock act, Russian Circles. Watch a trailer for the tour and get all the dates below.
Coheed and Cambria released The Afterman: Ascension, the first half of a planned double album, last month. The band will release the second part, The Afterman: Descension, on February 5, the day after the tour kicks off.
For a full feature on the band's ambitious Afterman project, check out a full interview with Claudio Sanchez in the December issue of Guitar World, on newsstands now and available in our online store here.
Between the Buried and Me released their sixth studio album, The Parallax II: Future Sequence, last month as well.
Coheed and Cambria, Between the Buried and Me 2013 Tour Dates
- Feb 04 2013 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
- Feb 05 2013 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
- Feb 07 2013 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- Feb 08 2013 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- Feb 09 2013 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theatre
- Feb 10 2013 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
- Feb 12 2013 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
- Feb 14 2013 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
- Feb 15 2013 – Salt Lake City, UT – SaltAir
- Feb 17 2013 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
- Feb 18 2013 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
- Feb 19 2013 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
- Feb 21 2013 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater
- Feb 22 2013 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
- Feb 25 2013 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
- Feb 26 2013 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ
- Feb 27 2013 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
- Mar 01 2013 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
- Mar 02 2013 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Mar 03 2013 – Dallas, TX – Palladium Ballroom
- Mar 05 2013 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- Mar 06 2013 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
- Mar 07 2013 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
- Mar 08 2013 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
- Mar 10 2013 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
- Mar 11 2013 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
- Mar 14 2013 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
- Mar 16 2013 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall