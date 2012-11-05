Coheed and Cambria, Between The Buried And Me Announce 2013 Tour Dates

Prog fans, rejoice!

Just announced is a slate of 2013 tour dates featuring Coheed and Cambria and Between the Buried and Me. Opening all dates of the tour is Chicago-based post-rock act, Russian Circles. Watch a trailer for the tour and get all the dates below.

Coheed and Cambria released The Afterman: Ascension, the first half of a planned double album, last month. The band will release the second part, The Afterman: Descension, on February 5, the day after the tour kicks off.

For a full feature on the band's ambitious Afterman project, check out a full interview with Claudio Sanchez in the December issue of Guitar World, on newsstands now and available in our online store here.

Between the Buried and Me released their sixth studio album, The Parallax II: Future Sequence, last month as well.

Coheed and Cambria, Between the Buried and Me 2013 Tour Dates