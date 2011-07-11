Cold: New Album, 'Superfiction,' Streaming Online

The new album from Jacksonville, Florida, hard rockers Cold, titled Superfiction, is available for streaming in its entirety at AOL Music at this location.

The fifth studio album from Cold, Superfiction will be released next Tuesday, July 19, vis Eleven Seven Music/SonicStar Records.

Superfiction marks Cold's first album in more than five years, with their last studio album being 2005's A Different Kind of Pain.

"The main idea was to go back to the lyrical fiction of the first and second records," said vocalist/guitarist Scooter Ward about Superfiction. "This album is comprised of these grand stories, and it's the most fun we've ever had making a record."