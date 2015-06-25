Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin's Tatay Classical Guitar Sells for Nearly $29,500 at Auction

A Tatay classical guitar played by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during the band's formative days in London sold for £18,750, or $29,500, at Bonhams in London.

Martin bought the guitar at a shop in Exter, his hometown, and brought it with him to college in London, where he met the members of Coldplay.

He also played the guitar on the band's debut album, Parachutes.

The instrument was sold with a hard-shell case featuring Martin's handwritten name, handmade stickers of the band's original name, the Coldplay, and a flyer for the band's debut single, "Yellow," taped to the side.

The case also contained a handwritten chord sheet for the track "Help Is Round the Corner."