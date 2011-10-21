Coldplay: "We Know Our Lyrics are a Bit Shit"

Let's face it, Coldplay fall into that category of "bands people love to hate." Even if you like their music, it's fashionable to make fun of them as much as possible -- we're looking at you, Noel Gallagher.

That said, a recent quote from an interview with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin should provide ample ammunition for all the haters out there. Talking about the band's new album, Mylo Xyloto, Martin said of the track "Charlie Brown": "I know our lyrics are a bit shit, but (the ones for 'Charlie Brown') I like them a lot."

So there you have it.