Coming Soon: A Historic Guitar World Cover, Trailer #3

What magazine would be just crazy enough to fly all the way to Milan, Italy, just to get all of the members of the Big Four together for a once-in-a-lifetime photo shoot and historic roundtable discussion?

If you didn't immediately guess Guitar World, then you just haven't been paying attention.

That's right: For our November issue, we gathered the four biggest names in thrash together for what can only be called the heaviestGuitar World cover of all time. Need proof? Check out the third of three trailers for the November issue of Guitar World below. Stay tuned tomorrow as we reveal the November cover of Guitar World, along with a set of outtakes from the historic cover shoot.

Also, in the coming weeks (which we and Revolver Magazine are calling the Big Four Weeks), we'll continue to post exclusive articles, lessons, photos and videos featuring Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth, all of which can be found on our Big Four Weeks homepage.