Contest: Tracer Release Music Video from New Album, Give Away $100 iTunes Gift Card

Australia's Tracer will release their new album, Spaces In Between, October 9 via Mascot Records. Check out the first taste of the new album — the music video for "Too Much" — below.

The band's blend of '90s stoner rock and '70s classic rock has yielded a worldwide following for the act. Rising from the ashes of blues band The Brown Brothers in 2004, Michael (vocals and guitar) and Leigh Brown (vocals and bass) teamed up with drummer Andre Wise to form Tracer.

Over the next several years, they released two independent albums, staged multiple international tours and acted as support for acts including Little Red, Children Collide, The John Steel Singers and Cassette Kids. The touring through 2009 to 2012 has delivered sizeable followings throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK.

This fall, Tracer will make their debut in the U.S., with plans for select headline appearances mixed with support opportunities throughout November and December. The itinerary will be announced shortly.

Check out the video for "Too Much" below — then head to Guitar World's Facebook page right now to answer a question about the video — and enter to win a $100 iTunes gift card!

Keep up with Tracer at their official website and Facebook page. Once again, head here to enter!