Core Line of PRS Amplifiers Receive Figured Maple Faceplates

In 1985 Paul Reed Smith officially opened PRS Guitars offering a limited number of guitar models. Throughout the years, these instruments gradually changed the walls of guitar shops with their figured maple tops and eye-catching stains.

Now, PRS Guitars core amplifier line will continue that tradition with an upgraded specification: curly maple fascias. These maple faceplates will come standard on all core models and be stained Charcoal for a subtle but distinctive aesthetic makeover.

Introduced in 2009, PRS amplifiers are known for their reliable tone as well as their craftsmanship. The addition of Charcoal curly maple fascias on the core line will make their distinction immediately recognizable and their appearance eminently PRS. Core line amplifier models include: the 25th Anniversary, Super Dallas, Two Channel “C”, Two Channel “H” (pictured), PRS “30”, and Sweet 16.

To learn more about PRS amplifiers, visit prsguitars.com/amplifiers.