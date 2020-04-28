Corey Taylor is auctioning off 13 autographed guitars from his personal collection for COVID-19 relief

(Image credit: Will Ireland/Prog Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images)

Corey Taylor has teamed up with eBay for Charity to auction off 13 autographed electric and acoustic guitars from his personal collection to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The auction is currently live and will run Thursday, May 7th at 4:00 PM PT.

The guitars up for bidding include a gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 (#237 of a limited run of 400), a Gibson Les Paul Classic Gold Top, Les Paul 'burst and Les Paul Custom, Fender, Yamaha and Gibson Hummingbird Pro acoustics, a Pearl Blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature (#87 out of only 200), a black SDGR bass and more.

Each instrument comes with a case and a certificate of authenticity.

Proceeds from the sale, less shipping and processing fees, will benefit Direct Relief, which is working to provide PPE and essential medical items to health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

eBay will also match dollar for dollar, up to $1 million, when customers support Direct Relief, through May 31.

For more information or to bid, head to eBay.