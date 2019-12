Raleigh's Corrosion of Conformity are set to release a new, self-titled album on February 28, and have just debuted two new songs via Metal Hammer. You can stream "The Doom" and "Time of Trials" below.

The new album will feature the band's Animosity-era lineup of of vocalist/bassist Mike Dean, guitarist Woody Weatherman, and drummer/vocalist Reed Mullin.

Corrosion of Conformity was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California.