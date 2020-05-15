Cort offers a “modern take on the oldest form of guitar” with the Gold-OC8 Nylon acoustic

Cort has released the Gold-OC8 Nylon, the first classical model to join its flagship Gold Series of acoustic guitars.

Touted as “a modern take on the oldest form of guitar,” the Gold-OC8 Nylon boasts an Orchestra Model design with a Venetian cutaway and internal hand-scalloped X-bracing.

The guitar features a series-first Engelmann spruce top treated using an Aged to Vintage (ATV) torrefication process and solid pau ferro back and sides with black binding with triple-ply purfling.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

There’s also a mahogany neck reinforced with two pieces of walnut and connected to the body with a tight-fitting traditional dovetail neck joint reinforced with an added bolt, and a 20-fret ebony fingerboard with a 25.3-inch scale.

Other features include an ebony bridge, genuine bone nut and saddle and Cort Vintage Classic tuners.

Electronics, meanwhile, are a Fishman Flex Blend preamp system featuring an under-saddle pickup with a condensed microphone and a built-in tuner.

The Gold-OC8 Nylon is offered with a Deluxe Soft-Side case for $1,499.99.

For more information, head to Cort Guitars.