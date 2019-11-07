Could Mr Black's OD-503 be your new go-to transparent overdrive?

Mr Black has unveiled another new addition to its ever-expanding line of mini pedals, the OD-503 overdrive.

The OD-503 is designed to enhance a guitar’s drive and natural harmonic content, responding naturally to changes in pick attack and volume control levels.

It features a simple three-knob layout with output, treble and drive controls, and there’s also true-bypass switching and 9V DC power.

It sounds pretty transparent to us, judging by Jay Leonard J's seriously smooth demo above.

The Mini OD-503 is available for preorder at Mr Black for $99.95, and begins shipping November 15.