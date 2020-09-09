Have you ever been seated comfortably playing electric guitar, only for the instrument's glossy finish to cause it to slip out suddenly from underneath you? It happens to the best of us, and while we guitarists have long accepted this as a common occurrence, Guitar Slip No More may have just found the solution.

The company's patented new product - the GSNM - is designed to fit right below the bottom contour of your guitar, ensuring it stays in place for long and comfortable playing sessions. Made in the US, it's created using 3D printing technology, with several size specifications to fit a wide range of guitars.

For example, the large version fits most Stratocasters and Telecasters, while the medium version fits most Jazzmasters, Jaguars and Superstrats.

The GSNM is also non-sticky, meaning it won't leave any marks on your guitar upon its removal.

Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario took a look at the product up close, seeing for himself how the product offers more stability and control, and better balance.

And at only $19.95, this affordable guitar add-on might just be the solution to guitar slippage you've been looking for. For more information, head to Guitar Slip No More.