Courtney Love has been taking guitar lessons and writing new material over lockdown

Courtney Love has given a rare interview in which she dishes on the likelihood of a Hole reunion, and reveals she’s been working on new solo music in lockdown – as well as polishing up her guitar playing.

When asked by NME about the prospect of Hole reforming, Love – who is currently holed (heh) up in London, UK – replied, “Before I came [to the UK], I actually had Melissa [Auf der Maur, bass] and Patty [Schemel, drums] come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio. We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all.

“It’s something I’d love to do, and [I’ve] been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again, so we’ll see!”

Love reveals that the decision to relocate to the UK was, in fact, based on a desire to reconnect with the guitar, as well as work on her forthcoming memoir.

“For a while I actually did not pick up my guitar,” she explains. “I stopped having the kind of relationship that you need to have with the guitar to write good guitar songs. So, I came here to focus on writing my book and my record.”

Love has a long history with the UK, dating back to her time living in Liverpool at the age of 16. Although, as it turns out, the city does hold some bad memories for the star.

“I actually had a guitar stolen and that sucked,” she says. “It was a 1958 [Gibson] Melody Maker that I would love to have back.”

Hole – minus guitarist Eric Erlandson – previously regrouped for rehearsals in late-2019. This year, Love and Auf der Maur had planned to perform at Planned Parenthood’s ‘Bans Off My Body’ event in March, which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.