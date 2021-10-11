Crazy Tube Circuits introduces new-and-improved, ultra-versatile Golden Ratio compressor pedal

Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled an upgraded version of its Golden Ratio compressor pedal – a three-circuit, all-analog unit dubbed the φ (Phi) V2.

Like its predecessor, the Phi V2 comes equipped with a six control knobs, though introduces a three-way toggle switch that flicks between a trio of separate compression circuits, and makes use of a parallel compression technique that blends the compressed and original signals.

These circuits include FET, OTA and OPTA options – while the FET transistor-loaded mode is described is said to be suitable for a super-fast response and subtle musical distortion, the OPTO features a hand-selected photocell that offers organically smooth attack and release.

As for the OTA – a circuit that takes inspiration from mainstream guitar compressor technology – the third mode aims to squeeze the tone harder, and aims to catch and limit fast transients with a punchy, direct sound.

(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Further inspection reveals two internal switches: one to select between nine or 18V DC of operation, and another to choose between a wide range of compression ratio from 1:1 up to 20:1.

In practice, the control knob layout is composed from effectively the same parameters found on the old Golden Ratio.

Volume, Blend and Ratio controls are fairly self-explanatory: Volume controls the output, Blend dictates the mix of compressed/uncompressed sounds and Ratio limits the gain after the signal reaches a given threshold.

Elsewhere, Threshold, of course, determines the level at which the compressor engages, while Attack and Release select how quickly the circuit kicks in and rolls off.

In its bid to “fatten up your tone even with no compression added”, the Phi also features a low-noise floor and full frequency response, allowing it to be paired with electric guitars, bass guitars, or any instrument that may need compressing.

The Crazy Tube Circuits Golden Ratio Phi V2 is available now for $249.

To find out more, visit Crazy Tube Circuits.