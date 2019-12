Cynic have a new EP coming out next week, and -- to spoil our upcoming review or anything -- it's quite good. The band are currently on a brief tour, and will then get back to working on their next full-length, which will be their first since 2008's Traced In Air.

For a taste of the new EP, which is titled Carbon-Based Anatomy, you can head over to NPR's website for a stream of the new song, "Box Up My Bones."

Stay tuned for the Guitar World interview with Cynic's Paul Masvidal later this week!