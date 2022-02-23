The D'Addario Foundation launches the Bridge Fund, a new initiative to provide funding for music education in Black communities

The D'Addario Foundation – the non-profit offshoot of guitar manufacturer D'Addario – has announced the Bridge Fund, a new initiative that aims to bridge the gap between the Black community and music education.

Launched in response to budget cuts that D'Addario says “disproportionately impact school districts that serve students of color, immigrant students, and low-income communities”, the Bridge Fund is set up to restore access to music education in these communities, by breaking down barriers to entry and through nurture, youth development, mentorship and leadership.

Programs already supported by the initiative include Detroit's Sphinx Performance Academy, the Atlanta Music Project, Richmond's HARPS Foundation, New Orleans' The Roots of Music, Chicago's West Point School of Music and more.

“The damaging consequences of Covid have only exacerbated the need to address the enormous gap in educational resources and opportunities,” says D'Addario Foundation Executive Director, Suzanne D'Addario Brouder.

“We honor the values and needs of communities by launching the Bridge Fund that very intentionally identifies and supports innovative, immersive and accessible music programs in Black communities.

“In particular we seek programs that take place after school and are available multiple days per week – elements that very clearly contribute to higher levels of engagement and academic achievement as an actionable solution to bridging this gap and giving every student a chance to reach their highest potential.”

100 percent of all donations go towards funding these programs; any administration costs are fronted by D'Addario. To learn more, or to make a donation, head to the D'Addario Foundation.