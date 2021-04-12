Danny Elfman recruits Robin Finck and Nili Brosh for his first album in 37 years, Big Mess

Danny Elfman has announced Big Mess, his first album in 37 years. It follows the film composer's 1984 synth-pop record, So-Lo.

Arriving June 11 via ANTI-/Epitaph, Big Mess comprises a whopping 18 tracks, and sees Elfman joined by guitarists Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses) and Nili Brosh, drummer Josh Freese (Weezer, The Vandals) and bassist Stu Brooks (Lady Gaga, Dub Trio).

Watch the video for the album's mesmerizing new single True below.

Big Mess is an experiment by Elfman – written during quarantine in 2020 – to explore the combination of aggressive rock music and orchestral strings.

“Once I began writing,” he explains, “It was like opening a Pandora’s box and I found I couldn’t stop. None of it was planned. I had no idea how many songs I would write but from the start it quickly became a two-sided project with heavily contrasting and even conflicting tones.”

Later in the fall, Elfman will release a limited-edition boxset edition of Big Mess, which will feature unreleased remixes, alternate versions of songs, collectible artwork, a unique USB with video content and bonus material, and an exclusive art book featuring Sarah Sitkin's original creations.

Check out the album's tracklisting below:

Sorry True In Time Everybody Loves You Dance With The Lemurs Serious Ground Choose Your Side We Belong Happy Just A Human Devil Take Away Love In The Time Of Covid Native Intelligence Better Times Cruel Compensation Kick Me Get Over It Insects