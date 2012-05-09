Danzig Streaming Cover of "Devil's Angel"

Earlier this week, we reported on a new covers album from Glenn Danzig, which was set to include covers of Elvis, Black Sabbath and a host of other artists.

The album's first single is now streaming online, a heavy cover of a track called "Devil's Angel," the theme song to a biker movie of the same name from the late '60s.

"I’ve wanted to record this song since 1979," Danzig recently told Loudwire, "and this is exactly the same arrangement I had for it back then, so it pretty much sounds like that late ’70s style of mine,” Danzig wrote. “I’m really happy with the way it turned out; it actually came out much better than I had hoped it would. We’re going to be playing it live on these upcoming shows.”

Listen to "Devil's Angel" here.