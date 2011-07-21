Darkest Hour Release Instrumental Version of 'The Human Romance'

Washington, D.C.'s Darkest Hour have released an entirely instrumental version of their latest record, The Human Romance, via iTunes.
On the release, Darkest Hour guitarist Mike Schleibaum said: "Attention geeks, shredders, stem junkies and Karaoke fanatics. We're very stoked to offer you the instrumental version of The Human Romance. Feel free to download away and enjoy. If you haven't had a chance to pick up the record then by all means start with the version that has our very own John Henry singing on it. After all it ain't the DH with out the JH. These instrumentals will take you on one hell of an epic sonic journey so pick em both up, learn these words and scream your ass off with us at the shows!"
To preview or purchase the album, head here.
Darkest Hour will be hitting the road tomorrow, July 22, as part of the Summer Slaughter tour.
Summer Slaughter 2011 Tour Dates
- July
- 22 - Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues
- 23 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
- 25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
- 26 - Seattle, WA - King Cat Theatre
- 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
- 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
- 30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
- 31 - Scottsdale, AZ - The Venue Scottsdale
August
2 - Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
4 - Louisville, KY - Expo Five
5 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
8 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
9 - Toronto, ON - Sound Academy
10 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts
14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
20 - San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live
21 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues