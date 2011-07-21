Darkest Hour Release Instrumental Version of 'The Human Romance'

Washington, D.C.'s Darkest Hour have released an entirely instrumental version of their latest record, The Human Romance, via iTunes.

On the release, Darkest Hour guitarist Mike Schleibaum said: "Attention geeks, shredders, stem junkies and Karaoke fanatics. We're very stoked to offer you the instrumental version of The Human Romance. Feel free to download away and enjoy. If you haven't had a chance to pick up the record then by all means start with the version that has our very own John Henry singing on it. After all it ain't the DH with out the JH. These instrumentals will take you on one hell of an epic sonic journey so pick em both up, learn these words and scream your ass off with us at the shows!"

To preview or purchase the album, head here.

Darkest Hour will be hitting the road tomorrow, July 22, as part of the Summer Slaughter tour.

Summer Slaughter 2011 Tour Dates

July

22 - Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues

23 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - King Cat Theatre

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

31 - Scottsdale, AZ - The Venue Scottsdale

August

2 - Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

4 - Louisville, KY - Expo Five

5 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

8 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

9 - Toronto, ON - Sound Academy

10 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

20 - San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live

21 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues