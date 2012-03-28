The Darkness Announce Additional U.S. Tour Dates, Plot Summer Album Release

After a successful return to U.S. soil, the Darkness have announced another handful of shows on this side of the pond to their current tour itinerary. Dates can be found below.

The band have also announced a tentative late summer release date for their as-yet-untitled new album, their first since 2005's One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back.

Earlier this year, the band released a new song and accompanying music video, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us" (watch below.) The track will presumably appear on the band's upcoming album.

The Darkness 2012 U.S. Tour Dates

5/18 -New Haven, CT- Toad’s Place

5/19- Baltimore, MD - Preakness Stakes InfieldFest, Pimlico Race Course

5/20- Columbus, OH- Rock on the Range, Crew Stadium

5/22- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/23- New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5/25- Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

5/26- Pryor, OK- Rocklahoma, Fever Music Festival Grounds

5/27 -Dallas, TX -House of Blues