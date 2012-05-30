The Darkness Announce Track Listing for 'Hot Cakes'

English rockers The Darkness have announced the official track listing for their upcoming new album, Hot Cakes. View it below.
"Hot Cakes has a nice raw feel to it like the first album had," said singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, "with occasional luxurious moments akin to the second. We're proud of the songs and we can't wait for people to hear them. We've been playing a lot of the material from the album in the live set for some time now. Each time we play a new song it feels like a deep powerful thrust in a frenzied love ritual between us and our fans."
Included on the album is a cover of Radiohead's "Street Spirit (Fade Out)" from their 1995 album, The Bends.
"We included the Radiohead cover because it has been a live favorite for many moons," said Hawkins, "and we wanted to release a definitive recording of our interpretation."
Hot Cakes is set for an August 21 release.
Hot Cakes Track Listing
- 1. Every Inch of You
- 2. Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us
- 3. With A Woman'
- 4. Keep Me Hangin’ On
- 5. Livin’ Every Day Blind
- 6. Everybody Have A Good Time
- 7. She Just A Girl Eddie
- 8. Forbidden Love
- 9. Concrete
- 10. Street Spirit'
- 11. Love Is Not The Answer
Listen to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us":