The Darkness Announce North American Tour, New Album for 2012

The Darkness have announced that they will embarking on their first North American tour since 2004 early next year. You can check out the entire run of dates below.

On top of a rare North American tour, the band have also revealed that they plan on releasing their third studio effort -- and first after breaking up and reuniting -- in the spring of 2012.

The Darkness split back in 2006 after a stint in rehab for lead singer Justin Hawkins. The band reunited this past March.

The Darkness 2012 North American Tour Dates