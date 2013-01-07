Daron Malakian: New Scars on Broadway Album "Was Done in Under Two Weeks"

“This was probably one of the easiest and most fun experiences I’ve ever had making a record,” Daron Malakian says about the upcoming sophomore effort from Scars on Broadway.

This is largely attributable to the fact that, for the first time in his career with either Scars or System of a Down, Malakian sang and played all the instruments on the record himself.

“It was a big treat for me,” he says. “And I actually worked a lot faster, because when I write a song I have all the parts in my head already. And it takes time to get into it with a band and talk about everything and show everybody what to do. This way I did two songs a day and was done in under two weeks.”

As a result of the quick recording process, there is an immediacy and kinetic energy to the new material, most evident in tracks like “Angry Guru” and “Fuck N Kill” (the latter is also the name of an upcoming preview EP), which combine explosive riffing with Malakian’s acerbic wail.

The still-untitled album will be the first Scars on Broadway effort since their 2008 debut, which came on the heels of System of a Down’s decision to go on extended hiatus. In the ensuing years Malakian largely kept out of the public eye — “I needed to do normal things,” he says — but he returned more recently to play shows with a reunited SOAD. Today, he feels comfortable splitting his time between projects.

“When we did Scars the first time around there was such a question about whether System would ever play again, and so that made it really uncomfortable for me to talk about,” he says. “But now the bands can coexist. So things are feeling really good.”