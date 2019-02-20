Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway Share Official “Guns Are Loaded” Video

Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway have released the official video for “Guns Are Loaded,” from their most recent album, Dictator. The video, which was directed by Greg Watermann, can be seen above.

About the meaning of “Guns Are Loaded,” Malakian told Rolling Stone, “the song is about a feeling of anger, a feeling of a breaking point, or times when the world is coming down on you.”

Talking about the Dictator album in general, the System of a Down guitarist told Guitar World: “I had the songs done, but I held onto them because I wasn’t sure what was going on with System, if we were making a record or not. We were trying to get on the same page, but then I got to the point where I was like, ‘I’m not just gonna sit here and hold onto this album forever. So I decided to release it and do some shows and get Scars back up and rolling again.”

Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway 2019 tour dates:

Mar. 03 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Mar. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Mar. 06 - San Francisco, CA – Slim's

Mar. 07 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Mar. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern