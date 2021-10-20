Dave Grohl says “the dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music”

Dave Grohl has said he feels that guitar music is experiencing another rebirth, telling Rolling Stone that “the dial is starting to turn”.

The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist made the comments in response to a prompt that Foo Fighters had become the ‘go-to’ rock band.

“It’s been that way for a really long time, but I love being a rock & roll band,” said Grohl. “We’re not the only one. There’s so many fucking great bands out there that hopefully will start getting more attention, because I think the dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music. And to me, it’s really exciting.

“My love of music is really diverse – I like everything from jazz to K-pop. I’m down; I’m into it. But when I see the younger artists picking up guitars and turning them up, it shines a little light inside of me. It makes me feel happy.”

Grohl cited his spirited exchanges with Nandi Bushell as evidence of a younger generation experiencing a visceral connection with rock music.

“If you want to see the true meaning of rock & roll, watch Nandi play the drums,” said Grohl. “That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record. To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music… if that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will.”

However you define the (somewhat broad) concept of ‘guitar-based music’, Grohl’s feeling that guitar playing is once again in the ascendance is certainly backed up by the numbers.

Fender recorded its highest ever sales volume last year, while Gibson CEO James “JC” Curleigh confessed the company “literally couldn’t deliver enough” and Martin’s CEO Chris Martin stated we are in a “guitar boom”.