Dave Grohl: "I'm Not Sure When the Foo Fighters are Going to Play Again"

After the Internet was all abuzz following Dave Grohl's comments during this past weekend's Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park that hinted a Foo Fighters hiatus, the head Foo himself has issued an open letter to fans clarifying matters.

The full letter reads:

"Hey everyone...

"Dave here. Just wanted to write and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for another incredible year. (Our 18th, to be exact!) We truly never could have done any of this without you...

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think Foo Fighters would make it this far. I never thought we COULD make it this far, to be honest. There were times when I didn't think the band would survive. There were times when I wanted to give up. But... I can't give up this band. And I never will. Because it's not just a band to me. It's my life. It's my family. It's my world.

"Yes... I was serious. I'm not sure when the Foo Fighters are going to play again. It feels strange to say that, but it's a good thing for all of us to go away for a while. It's one of the reasons we're still here. Make sense? I never want to NOT be in this band. So, sometimes it's good to just... put it back in the garage for a while...

"But, no gold watches or vacations just yet... I'll be focusing all of my energy on finishing up my Sound City documentary film and album for worldwide release in the very near future. A year in the making, it could be the biggest, most important project I've ever worked on. Get ready... it's coming.

"Me, Taylor, Nate, Pat, Chris, and Rami... I'm sure we'll all see you out there... somewhere...

"Thank you, thank you, thank you...

"Dave"

Foo Fighters released their latest album, Wasting Light, last Spring.