Dave Mustaine Looks Back on the Making of Megadeth's 'Rust In Peace' in New Video Interview

Megadeth’s official YouTube channel is featuring a new video interview with Dave Mustaine, with the singer and guitarist discussing the making of the band’s landmark fourth album, 1990’s Rust In Peace.
The clip was posted to promote a new limited edition pressing of Rust In Peace on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl.
In the interview, Mustaine discusses the album’s musical makeup: “The scope and the grandeur of the arrangements is something that I truly believe is beyond the scope of my little brain,” he says. “And the playing is so... the caliber is so high that I believe if I was left on my own, I probably wouldn't have challenged myself so much.”
Mustaine also gives credit to former guitarist Marty Friedman, who joined Megadeth just prior to the album’s recording: [Y]ou have to add in the secret weapon—Marty Friedman came into the band,” he says.
He continues: “[W]hen we auditioned him…we had been looking for years, and [we had] his little CDs on the table. I looked at it and Marty had black hair to here and orange hair down to here. I thought, He looks like a piece of Halloween candy... I just thought it was goofy-looking, so I kept looking, kept looking, kept looking and I finally got mad and I said, 'Okay! Put that in there!'
"And he puts it in and I went [surprised] 'That guy wants to play with us?' He says, 'Oh yeah.' I said, 'Get him down here.'
"So we're playing along, the solo comes up, and [Marty] goes over there and I was like... [surprised] because... he did it... and no one was able to do that.”
You can watch the rest of the interview above.
