Dave Mustaine Remembers Metallica's First Shows

In case you missed it, Dave Mustaine joined Metallica on stage at the Fillmore in San Francisco for five songs on the final night of their 30th anniversary celebration.

Mustaine recently talked to Powerline about the show, including his earliest memories of Metallica.

When asked about his memories of Metallica's first-ever show, Mustaine said: "You know, I remember a lot of those shows but not which one was the first one. One of them, when we played there .. this is funny, I was just saying this to somebody the other day, and I don’t even know if James will remember this. He used to go partying with me and we used to go out drinking all the time and we found out that when we were up there, there was a contest, a battle of the bands and the winner got to open up for this new band from Ireland — a band that had just come on MTV and had this song 'I Will Follow.'

"I told James: 'These guys are gonna be huge, dude. You watch.' It was U2, when they came over and if we had entered the battle of the bands we probably would have gotten to open up for them which would have been pretty interesting. You know, there’s been a lot of firsts for Metallica but I don’t think that they’ve opened up for U2 yet."

